The BIG GIG Local Music Show will spotlight local musicians at Alton’s performing arts venue

(7 Aug 2012 - Alton, IL) – Alton Main Street and Riverbender.com are announcing the 4th Annual BIG GIG Local Music Show set for Friday, September 28th at Alton’s Riverfront Amphitheater.

Aaron Kamm & the One Drops, chosen as the best jam band of 2011 by the Riverfront Times, will headline the concert and six local bands will be chosen to participate in the show. Band recruitment is now in progress; the postmark deadline for mailed entries is Tuesday, August 21st or entries can be hand-delivered until 5pm on Friday, August 24th.

Article continues after sponsor message

A selection committee will narrow the entries down to six finalists, and ticket buyers will vote for their favorite band that will determine which three bands get to perform 45-minute opening sets of their original music on the amphitheater stage leading up to the Aaron Kamm & the One Drops concert. The three runners up will perform sets on a second stage on the concert grounds. Bands that are involved with the show will receive media exposure that will advance their music career, including airtime on WLCA 89.9 FM, and a promotional article in the Telegraph. The band that sells the most tickets will receive a $500 prize, a DVD of their BIG GIG performance, and the featured artist spot on Riverbender.com. Tickets will be $10.00 in advance or $12 at the door.

The event is open to all genres of music; bands that are interested in entering can visit the Events page at www.AltonMainStreet.org to download an application to be sent in along with a band photo and a CD of two original songs that best represent their music style. Bands may also choose to include one optional cover song in their entry package. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/biggigmusic or contact Sara McGibany at: sara@altonmainstreet.org or 618-463-1016.

More like this: