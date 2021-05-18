ALTON - Aaliyah Jones is concluding her senior year at Alton High School and will leave a significant mark on the theatrical community.

Aaliyah has been in numerous plays and musicals while being a leader to many as a thespian over the course of her tenure as a Redbird. She has served this past year as the Vice President of the school's Thespian Troupe 126.

She worked with the President and Secretary to assist in the selection and induction of new members into the Thespian Troupe. Students acquire points by performing in plays or musicals, being a participant of the orchestra and also working behind the scenes.

Aaliyah and the officers work with the students to let them know when they have accrued enough points to join the group of 30+ students who focus on developing their talents in acting, playing music and production. She has also worked with students to practice lines or scenes to help them prepare for auditions. Aaliyah is also in charge of the group's Facebook page.

Aaliyah has also performed in musicals in Riverbend Theater and will have a role in Puffs, performing this summer at Alton High in conjunction with assistance from members of Alton Little Theater.

Aaliyah said she has enjoyed the relationships in getting to know her teachers and students over the course of her four years at Alton High.

"I hope I can leave a legacy to fellow students that I was a kind and helpful person who would always be supportive of her classmates," she said.

Aaliyah will graduate with a 3.87 GPA and will rank in the top 20 percent in her class. She is a member of National Honors Society and has also been a tutor by assisting students in the areas of history, math and social science.

Aaliyah plans to continue her academic and performing careers by attending the University of Missouri in Columbia where she will major in Theater with an emphasis in Performance. Upon completing her college career, she is open to seeing where the world takes her in the areas of acting and performance.

