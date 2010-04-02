(East Alton, IL) - Aaero Aviation Services, Inc. located in St. Louis Regional Airport, #4 Eagle Court, East Alton, IL, is holding our GRAND OPENING on Saturday, April 17, 2010, from 8am-3pm. We will have giveaways, food & door prizes. If you sign-up on the day of the Grand Opening for a complete course, you will get your first 2 lessons FREE!!

Come & enjoy a fun filled day at the airport! Aaero offers: Discovery Flights, Aircraft Rental, Recurrent Training, Full Motion Simulator, Flight Training, Maintenance, Pilot Supplies, Jet-A, & Av-Gas. For more information call: 618-258-7900.

