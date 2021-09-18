ST. LOUIS - Despite the interruption to the oil and gas industry after two tropical systems, the Illinois and Missouri gas price average managed to remain stable, yet much higher than a year ago through Thursday morning. This is likely due to a drop in demand for gasoline, which is typical after the Labor Day holiday, AAA said.

While Gulf Coast refinery operations are still reduced compared to a couple of weeks ago, regional gas supplies are still at a healthy level, according to the Energy Information Administration.

“Pump prices have the potential to still be volatile at times over the next few weeks as the Gulf of Mexico has experienced two hurricanes recently in Texas and Louisiana, impacting the oil and gas industry,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “However, as we approach the fall season, barring any major disruptions, drivers could see gas prices fall slightly as nationwide demand for gasoline typically decreases this time of the year.”

In both Illinois and Missouri prices have increased around $1 per gallon for unleaded fuel from September 2020 to September 2021.

Gas Buddy was surveyed for various area locations. These are the results:

In Godfrey, Casey's, Huck's, Walmart, and MotoMart reported prices of $2.98 per gallon for unleaded on Thursday, September 16, 2021. In Alton, ZX reported $3.10 per gallon as the low, while BP and Casey's reported $3.19 today.

Jerseyville had some of the highest prices in the region with Casey's locations at $3.39 per gallon for unleaded, and BP at $3.39. In Carrollton, MotoMart was $3.27 and Cenex $3.29, while Shell was $3.35.

In Edwardsville, BP was the lowest at $3.03 per gallon, while QuikTrip was $3.19 Shell $3.29, and MotoMart $3.35 per gallon for unleaded.

AAA reported East St. Louis had an average of $3.29 per gallon for unleaded gasoline vs. $3.22 a week ago and $2.23 a year ago.

AAA said the average price in St. Louis was $2.89 for unleaded vs. $2.84 a week ago. The price was $1.98 a year ago at this time.

Drivers in Missouri are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

