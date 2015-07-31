ST. LOUIS – Officials from Gateway Motorsports Park and AAA Insurance have announced the renewal of the current title sponsorship agreement for the annual National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event at Gateway Motorsports Park. The September 25 – 27 event will continue as the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals through the 2020 racing season.

“Our NHRA event has shown tremendous growth since the 2012 season,” said Curtis Francois, Gateway Motorsports Park president and owner. “The St. Louis region remains one of the strongest motorsports communities in the country. AAA Insurance has been a great partner and we’re excited to have them as title sponsor for another five years.”

“AAA Missouri is pleased to extend the entitlement of the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals and are always excited when NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing returns here to Gateway Motorsports Park,” AAA Missouri President James McGrath said. “The NHRA and Gateway Motorsports Park have a huge loyal fan base, many of which are AAA members. Gateway Motorsports Park is a high-profile venue near one of America’s greatest sports towns, making it the perfect platform for AAA to interact with our existing members and promote our products and services.”

The five-year agreement represents the confidence of AAA Insurance with the efforts of the Gateway Motorsports Park management team and the support of the racing community. Gateway Motorsports Park also features a NASCAR speedway oval, off-road track, road course, karting facility and plays host to multiple NHRA Street Legal Style events – also sponsored by AAA. Since acquiring the venue in 2012, Francois has put more than $15 million in improvements to transform the once shuttered venue into a comprehensive racing and entertainment showplace.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our goal at Gateway Motorsports Park is to continue improving and expanding our footprint in the racing community,’ continued Francois. “Having the confidence and support of a great title sponsor like AAA Insurance is a tremendous boost in our efforts.”

AAA Missouri is part of Auto Club Enterprises, a group of AAA clubs that collectively serves more than 14 million AAA members. AAA Missouri serves members in Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi and portions of Kansas, Illinois, Indiana and Arkansas

Today, AAA’s members benefit from 24/7 roadside assistance, insurance products and services, travel agency, financial products, automotive pricing and buying programs, automotive testing and analysis, trip planning services and highway and transportation safety programs. Information about these products and services is available at www.AAA.com.

Tickets are currently on sale for the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals by calling 618-215-8888 or by visiting www.gatewaymsp.com. The track offers a variety of ticket and premium experience packages for the NHRA event.

More like this: