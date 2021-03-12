BETHALTO - Shana and Nolan Wright started at Zion Lutheran School at preschoolers and went through eighth-grade now they are married and have two kids that attend Zion.

“Zion has always been part of our lives,” said Shana (Bertels) Wright, a graduate of Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, and now a parent of two Zion students. “My husband, Nolan, and I attended Zion from Preschool through Grade 8.” Today, Shana is an occupational therapist, and Nolan is a senior network administrator.

The Bertels and Wright families also have a long history at Zion Lutheran Church, going back three generations. Shana and Nolan met at the church, began dating as teens in the church’s Crosswalk youth band, and got married at Zion. In 2020, they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with an outdoor family ceremony to renew their vows.

The Wrights wanted their children to be part of life at Zion Lutheran School. Maelene is now a Grade 2 student, and Hank is in kindergarten. They emphasize the school’s many advantages, including the family atmosphere, the strong academic and STEM experiences, and the value placed on social interactions and play.

“Zion Bethalto is doing a great job of embracing the normalcy of school in these difficult times,” Shana said. “There are definite routines, and the kids still have opportunities to interact. We love to see the big relationships these little people are having at Zion.”

“Zion Bethalto is amplifying Christ in our children’s lives,” Nolan said. “We trust this school with our children.”

