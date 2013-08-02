There will be music in the air throughout the rest of the summer days in Downtown Alton. On Friday, August 9th Leftover Salmon will bring their legendary Colorado jamgrass sound to Alton’s beautiful Riverfront Amphitheater from 8:00-11:00p.m.. At 6:00, the concert kicks off with The Five & Dimers, the Riverfront Times reigning “Best Traditional Country Band in St. Louis”. Also appearing to play a set of rock music from 7:15-7:45 is Jam Like Ham, winners of the 5th Annual BIG GIG Local Music Show. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 day of show; available now online at: www.DowntownAlton.com, or in person at the Big Muddy Pub (204 State St.) or the AltonVisitorsCenter (200 Piasa St.).

The last Summer Block Party of the season on August 17th features tunes for every taste. On 3rd Street from 4:00-6:00p.m., enjoy Billboard hits from yesterday and today with Hot Brass from Scott Air Force Base. From 6:15-6:45 the Alton Symphony Quartet will play orchestral versions of your favorite songs from the 60’s & 70’s, including The Beatles and many more. Headlining the evening from 7-10pm is Jake’s Leg, St. Louis favorites who have been interpreting the music of the Grateful Dead for 35 years. The event will also offer family activities from 4:00-7:00p.m., including 70’s Costume Contests at 6:00 & 8:30, The “Right Way Family” puppet show, face painting, street art, games, and a photo opportunity with a live actor portraying Miles Davis at the site of the future bronze statue.

Article continues after sponsor message

The City of Alton continues its “Five Dollar Fridays” Summer Concert Series with Street Fighting Band - a Tribute to the Rolling Stones on August 16th, Changes in Latitudes - a Tribute to Jimmy Buffett on August 23rd, and Houses of the Holy - a Tribute to Led Zeppelin with opening act Earthsol on August 30th. Gates open at 6:00 for each concert. Tickets are $5.00. More information can be found at www.RiverfrontAmphitheater.com

Main stage entertainment has just been finalized for the free Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Sat, Sept 21st. This event covers the grounds of Riverfront Park & Amphitheater with a celebration of our river through art, music and conservation. From 12:00-3:00 - Green Strum—a Project of KDHX that explores connections between sustainability and the arts in St. Louis, 3:15-5:15 - The Stone Sugar Shakedown, 5:15-7:45 - Blu Skies, and 8:00-11:00 - Aaron Kamm & the One Drops. Make sure to join in the music making yourself at one of the drum circles. Full details for these fun events and much more can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com.

More like this: