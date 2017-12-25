Listen to the story

ST. LOUIS REGION - Residents who wanted a white Christmas received their gift with snow covering the ground.

Sunday was a time of sledding and fun outside for youth and adults around the region. The forecast for this week shows chilly weather and some chance of snow activity as the New Year looms ahead.

This is the week ahead forecast for the area:

Christmas Day

Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Scattered snow showers after 9 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Scattered snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 15. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny and cold, with a high near 16. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 15.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 16.

