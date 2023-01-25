This is a drone view over Illinois Route 3 in Elsah Township at daylight on Wednesday. (Photos by Michael Hall)GODFREY - This is a drone view of around rural Elsah Township and also photos in Godfrey around Lewis and Clark Community College and the rest of the community on Wednesday morning.

The snow started to taper around 9 a.m. and roads throughout Godfrey were clear.

Travel should not be hampered around the region Wednesday.

This dog - Athena - enjoyed a few inches of snow at her home. (Photo by Seth Steinacher)

