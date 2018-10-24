EDWARDSVILLE/ALTON - Hansen Meat Company is making it extremely easy for people to give back through the holidays.

Owner Ryan Hansen encouraged people to simply come into a Hansen Meat Co. store and order a fresh, Amish, all-natural turkey for Thanksgiving and they will donate one in that customer’s name to a family in need.

“It is as easy as that,” Hansen said. “Customers who participate will also get a 2018, "Buy a Turkey, Give a Turkey" t-shirt. This is the first year of this charitable campaign and I wanted to get involved in a larger, scaled campaign to give back. I am hoping to give out over 500 turkeys to local families and organizations this year and then see it grow larger and larger for years to come."

