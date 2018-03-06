COLLINSVILLE - Together with Ravanelli’s Restaurant in Collinsville, St. John’s Community Care is running a “Themed Basket” silent auction to raise money.

Baskets were created and donated by members of the community, including the board members of the St. John’s Community Care. The baskets will be on display at Ravanelli’s Restaurant in Collinsville the entire month of March, where you can bid on your favorites.

The baskets are varied in theme and value. If you’re feeling a little luck of the Irish this month, you’ll want to bid on the “Pot of Gold” filled with lottery scratch off tickets. “Grate Grilling” is filled with Code 3 sauces and spices, plus a gift card from Troy Frozen Foods to purchase your meat. The “Are You Game” basket is filled with a large assortment of family friendly games including The Logo Board Game.” There is even a basket for outdoor lovers. “Get Growing” basket includes a gift certificate to Creekside Gardens and all the things you need to welcome spring plantings. Don’t forget to bid on the PIE of the MONTH from Ravanelli.’

Article continues after sponsor message

As an independent nonprofit, we must raise $80,000 in private funds to meet our budget this coming year. We do that through fundraisers and our annual appeals. The money raised will help us to continue to offer our medical loan closet and support groups at no charge.

St. John’s Community Care invites people to stop by Ravanelli’s for lunch or dinner during the month of March and bid on a basket! For those interested in making a donation or hosting a fundraiser for St. John’s Community Care or if you would like information about our services, call 618-344-5008.

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 33 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with special efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care web site at www.stjohnscc.org, or call 618-344-5008.

More like this: