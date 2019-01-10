COLLINSVILLE – Edwardsville girls basketball senior forward Jaylen Townsend enjoyed a very good game on Tuesday night, scoring 18 points as the Tigers defeated Collinsville 70-38 at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Tigers used very hot shooting, connecting on nine threes alone in the first half, and good defense to help get the win.

“We moved the ball pretty well, our offense was pretty good and we were able to knock some shots down,” Townsend said in a postgame interview.

The Edwardsville offense moved the ball around and found the open looks to knock down the shots. The unselfishness of the team is one of the Tigers’ trademarks.

“Yeah, we just moved the ball around really good,” Townsend said. “We’re really unselfish, and we knocked some shots down.”

Townsend felt that the key to the game was the Tigers moving the ball around well offensively and sticking to their game plan.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Moving the ball around, and trusting the game plan,” Townsend said.

Townsend is one of the seniors on the team, and feels that her role is to do whatever needs to be done to help the Tigers win.

“My role is to do everything to help the team,” Townsend said, “whatever they need. Whether that’s rebounding, scoring, or setting screens.”

The second half of the season is now underway, and the IHSA Class 4A playoffs start up next month. Townsend’s personal and team goals for the second half are one and the same.

“Just getting better every day,” Townsend said. “Work hard at practice every day, and just getting better and taking it game by game.”

Edwardsville has some big games ahead, both in the Southwestern Conference and some important non-league games. Townsend is taking the one day at a time approach.

“We’re just taking it game by game right now, trying to get better every day,” Townsend said.

More like this: