Alton – Alton Little Theater is thrilled to present the timeless musical, OLIVER!, with seven captivating performances from August 2nd through August 11th, 2024. This includes three matinees and four evening shows, promising a delightful experience for audiences of all ages. Tickets are on sale now!

The theater is fortunate to have secured the rights to perform OLIVER! following its seventh Broadway revival showcase in 2023. Since its debut in London in 1960 and its subsequent Broadway premiere in 1963, OLIVER! has become a beloved classic. The 1968 film adaptation won six Academy Awards and garnered ten Tony nominations, launching the careers of Phil Collins, Davey Jones, Ron Moody, Leonardo Whiting, and Patti LuPone, among others.

Directed by Kevin Frakes, with musical direction by Mary Mahoney and choreography by Orcennio Gaines, Alton Little Theater's production features a talented cast of 18 local youth and 13 veteran adult performers. Executive Director Lee Cox, along with Grand Ball Costumes of Charleston, IL, and Colleen Michelson of St. Louis, will provide costumes, properties, and lights.

Audiences will be enchanted by the unique staging, energy, and joy that OLIVER! brings to life. The production features memorable songs such as "Where is Love," "Food, Glorious Food," "Who Will Buy," "As Long as He Needs Me," and 15 other musical numbers. New talents Knox Schell (Oliver) and Finn Kane (Artful Dodger) join seasoned performers Randy Manning (Fagin), Karie Preston (Nancy), and Larry Ingram (Bill Sykes) in this spectacular show.

OLIVER! explores themes of social responsibility and the importance of caring for children, making it as relevant today as ever. Alton Little Theater is proud to bring this family-friendly, big Broadway musical to our River town with a big heart.

Tickets are $18 for youth under 18 and $25 for adults. The performance schedule includes three matinees on August 4th, 10th, and 11th at 2 pm, and evening performances on August 2nd, 3rd, 8th, and 9th at 7:30 pm. Don't miss the chance to enjoy ice cream and meet the cast after the show!

To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Alton Little Theater Box Office at 618-462-3205 or purchase online. Join us as we bring a Broadway classic to life and inspire future generations of performers. As the Fagin's song says, "Consider Yourself One of Us!"

