SPRINGFIELD - “We are currently working with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to address reports of unsolicited shipments of seeds from foreign countries. Anyone who receives unordered seeds in the mail should contact the Illinois Department of Agriculture by emailing the following information to agr.seeds@Illinois.gov: First and Last Name, Phone Number and the number of packages received. Do not open the package, plant the seeds, or throw them out. Please keep all seeds unopened and with their original packaging and labels, including mailing labels, until further instruction is provided.”

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 29, 2023 - The Perfect Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothie Recipe

Jul 10, 2023 - Sunflower Season Has Bloomed Over Area

Aug 25, 2023 - “It’s Just Peace”: A Local Woman’s Sunset Ritual 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.