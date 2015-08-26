A Special Performance featuring Duo Bandini-Chiacchiaretta
The Bandini - Chiacchiaretta Guitar and Bandoneon Duo was formed in 2002 to promote Argentinian music through the charm and magic of its most representative instruments. Thanks to their great communicativeness and extraordinary charisma, the Duo immediately became a sensation in the international concert circuit. Invited by the most important festivals and theatres in the world, they have toured in Mexico, Romania, China, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Holland, Croatia, Russia, Slovenia, Turkey, the Czech Republic and Hungary to outstanding critical and audience approval.
The Duo recently performed Astor Piazzolla’s Double Concerto “Hommage a Liegi,” conducted by Maestro Leo Brouwer at the Auditorium Paganini of Parma, with the renowned Moscow Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra. Their first CD “Hombres de Tango” sold more than ten thousand copies and was greeted with great enthusiasm by the critics. This will be their St. Louis debut performance.
WHO: Bandini - Chiacchiaretta Duo - Giampaolo Bandini and Cesare Chiacchiaretta
WHAT: Classical Guitar and Bandoneon Performance In Collaboration with the Italian American Heritage Corporation
WHEN: Saturday, January 23, 2016 @ 7:30 pm
WHERE: Co-Presented with and at The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, Missouri 63108
TICKETS: Tickets Available $30/$26 Seniors 62+, Students, Members
CALL: (314) 229-8686 or online at www.GuitarStLouis.net
