EAST ST. LOUIS - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts (ESLCPA) hosted its annual Summer Recital on Friday, July 12 in the Multipurpose Room of Building D on the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus.

ESLCPA students, ages 7-17, performed a series of dance and musical numbers that included Katherine Dunham Technique, ballet, jazz and hip-hop.

“We had a delightful, exciting assortment of talent, dance, music and song for our Summer Recital 2024,” said Performing Arts Program Director Homer Simmons. “Our students didn’t fail to entertain family and friends, and their efforts were met with great enthusiasm and appreciation from the audience.”

“Several numbers brought the audiences to their feet,” continued Simmons. “From the smallest footsteps and dance moves of young Meadow Coates and Rhyan Jackson, to the teen hip-op thunderous moves of Kennedi Mack and Karenza Cox, the choreography, music and voices proved that our students are all-around, true entertainers.”

“I’ve never seen my son dance,” said Tameaka Taylor, mother of Performing Arts student Wille Taylor. Willie Taylor, a junior at Collinsville High School, was introduced to the program by Upward Bound Scholars Academy Director Yvonne Hart.

After seeing Wille Taylor perform with the schools’ flag team, Hart counseled him to investigate the SIUE East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts program, according to Simmons. He was then mentored by the Performing Arts dance instructors and Howard University graduates – the sister-duo Ta’Shayla Montgomery and Jay’Kayla Winford – Taylor plans to pursue a dance career at Howard University.

Also, part of the program was Erika Johnson, EdD, an East St. Louis native and jazz vocalist and a recent addition to the program as a music instructor. Johnson coached students in voice, piano and drums this summer. She studied jazz under the direction of the late renowned Ronald Carter, former band director at Lincoln High School in East St. Louis. Johnson has performed at many venues throughout St. Louis and the Metro East, including Jazz at the Bistro and the Blue Strawberry. Most notably, she performed at the Blue Note Milan in Italy.

“It’s unbelievable the quality and expertise that Dr. Johnson was able to produce after such a short period of time,” noted Simmons. “She is a wonderful ‘gift’ to our students and to the future of the program.”

Also delighting the audience was guest violinist Rosiland Rodgers, who played melodic tunes of solace, according to Simmons. Rodgers works as a music specialist in East St. Louis School District #189.

“I would be amiss not to mention the professional leadership of the Performing Arts Program Coordinator, Mr. John ‘Jack’ Williams,” said Simmons. “Mr. Williams is always prepared to acknowledge and support students in the Arts program. He is a 40-plus-year veteran of the SIUE Katherine Dunham Center Performing Arts (which became the SIUE East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts), and he brings a wealth of knowledge to the students and team.”

Some of the performances included dance numbers: “Inseparable,” choreographed by PA instructor Ta’Shayla Montgomery, and “Cupid Shuffle,” choreographed by PA instructor Jay’Kayla Winford; and musical selections: “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” and “Lion Sleeps Tonight,” directed by PA instructor Erika Johnson.

Students participating in the recital included: Zoe Alexander, Franchesca Brow, Jalynn Clayton, Meadow Coates, Joy Collins, Karenza Cox, Kristen Edward, Carter Evans, Lauren Harvey, Londyn Herring, Rhyan Jackson, Idris Jamison, Daijah Jones, Kennedi Mack, Amilya Morning, Harley Miller, Mark Ratliff, William Ratliff, Leena Rogers, Willie Taylor, Regan Titley, Londyn Turner, Grant Whittaker and Layla Wilson.

SIUE East St. Louis Center for the Performing Artshas a long, rich history. The legendary dancer, anthropologist, and social activist Katherine Dunham founded the Center for Performing Arts at the SIUE East St. Louis Center in 1964. At its peak in the 1990s, the East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts provided year-round instruction to more than 1,000 youth and became a training ground for professional artists of all disciplines. For decades, the East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts has provided performing arts classes to students and community members to develop local talent and to cultivate a love of the arts. The program serves children ages 7-17. Students study beginning piano and guitar, drums, bass guitar, West African drumming and multiple styles of dance. Classes often culminate in musical and theatrical productions.

