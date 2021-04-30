A Sincere Act Of Kindness: Officer Parker, Other Alton Officers, Raise Funds To Replace Young Keyondre Latham's Stolen Bike Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - This a story that shows what a difference police officers make in their communities. One of the more touching efforts in recent memory by area officers occurred recently in Alton. The narrative goes as follows from Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido: "Last week, Keyondre Latham’s bike was stolen while he was in Dollar General in Alton running an errand for his mom. Keyondre is often helping his family by using his bike to run to the store. "Officer Ryan Parker (pictured here to right in top photo), took Keyondre’s report and immediately told the other officers on his shift about what happened and what a good kid Keyondre is. So today (Thursday), the entire shift pitched in and bought Keyondre a new bike, complete with a light and bike lock to make sure he can keep helping his family." Article continues after sponsor message Pulido said the officers simply turned this young man's sad situation into something positive. "These type of compassionate actions are happening more and more," Chief Pulido said. "I am so proud of our officers daily, efforts in being compassionate, and participating in community outreach." Officer Emily Hejna is also shown in the photographs and was also very helpful in the fund-raising effort. Chief Pulido said young Keyondre was surprised and "so excited and grateful" when he received his bike. "These are the things officers do every day but don’t always get shown to the world," Chief Pulido said. "Please join us as we say thank you to Alton Police Department's D Shift for their generosity and kindness in helping where they can. And an even bigger thank you to Officer Parker for recognizing the need." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Mike Weller, Winter Warm-Ups, and More!