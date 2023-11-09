Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE - Sewer repairs forced the closure on Thursday, November 9, of a portion of the 300 block of Clay Street to thru traffic. The affected area is just west of downtown Edwardsville.

While the repairs are ongoing, drivers in the area will need to use alternate routes to bypass the work. Access is available on either side of the closure; Center Street and High Street are available detours.

The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of all residents during this closure. Please contact the Public Works Department at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

