Four days ago the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 in extra innings to take the series and conclude their road trip to open the season. Following that game, Reds manager Bryan Price took exception to a “dirty slide” into third base from Jason Heyward. Heyward and others on the Cardinals refuted the charge.

On Friday, in the visiting clubhouse at Busch Stadium, Price was asked about a possible response as the two teams play again this weekend.

“The response can be the fact that we come in here and win some games, you know? Sometimes you have to personalize things,” writes C. Trent Rosecrans of the Enquirer. “I think that sometimes that we do and sometimes we don’t. You don’t want to personalize it to the point where it affects you in a negative way. I’d like to come in here and play well, play strong, play tough and come in with some attitude.”

The situation was a non-topic on the Cardinals side of the field.

–A lot of water has passed under the bridge, but it is interesting to note that Johnny Cueto will be on the mound for the Reds tonight. The Cincinnati right-hander was a central figure in a brawl a few years ago between the two teams–and his kicks to the head of Jason LaRue caused a concussion which contributed to the catcher’s retirement.

CARDINALS

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jon Jay, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Michael Wacha, P

REDS

Billy Hamilton, CF

Joey Votto, 1B

Todd Frazier, 3B

Brandon Phillips, 2B

Jay Bruce, RF

Marlon Byrd, LF

Brayan Pena, C

Zack Cozart, SS

Johnny Cueto, P