ALTON - Playwright Michael Wilmot was a silver-haired creative genius who left a legacy of brilliant plays in his estate. His nieces now manage the estate allowing community players throughout London, Canada, and the U.S. to continue honoring his legacy and reaping the rewards of his dedication to small community playhouses.

One of Wilmot's plays, RED PLAID SHIRT, was gifted to the Alton Little Theater just 4 months before his untimely passing. His nieces agreed to honor Michael’s friendship with ALT and grant performance rights. It’s taken a year longer than expected due to the 87th Season schedule changes — but now the heart-warming production full of some surprises joins the 88th Season line-up.

RED PLAID SHIRT, running October 22nd through 31st, celebrates the new theatrical genre of “Silver Theater” which are productions especially tailored for performers over the age of 55. Jake Tenberge, Lee Cox, Gail Drillinger, and Brant McCance tackle this romantic comedy about two very different couples taking on the fun & foibles of retirement.

In the play, "The women seem to have adjusted reasonably well, but the men are now lost without their careers, and they are struggling to find themselves." Therein lies the humor, wit, and mayhem that ensues. The play is bright, witty, full of surprises, and represents one of the best examples of "Silver Theater."

Audiences will definitely love the hilarity, antics, and inspiration of a play that shows us at any age how to live life to the fullest.

Tickets are just $20. Visit altonlittletheater.org or call 618-462-3205 for tickets, photos, or more information.

