EDWARDSVILLE - For most little girls, it is easy to idolize their favorite princesses. From Cinderella and Belle from Beauty and the Beast to Anna and Elsa from the film Frozen, there is something truly magical about the way a girl’s face lights up when they see their idols.

Saturday afternoon, the Edwardsville YMCA’s Esic Center gave little girls and some little princes the opportunity to become royalty for a day with their annual Princess Party.

Natasha Howard, Arts and Climbing Director with the Edwardsville YMCA, watched on as dozens of little princesses partook in several different activities from arts and crafts, a full blown glitter beauty station, photo opportunities and more.

“We have Disney princesses throughout the building, so they can come and get their autographs, take their pictures with the princesses and visit with them. The best part of the whole event I think is a horse drawn carriage ride.”

The little ones had the opportunity to fill their autograph books with the signatures from all of their favorite Disney princesses, including Ariel, Jasmine, Tiana, Rapunzel, Anna and Elsa, Snow White, Aurora and more. Some of the girls even took the opportunity to become a Disney princess themselves and dress up as their idol.

“All of the kids come dressed up and have a really great time. It’s awesome. They get so excited. It’s fantastic,” Howard said.”

All and all, the Edwardsville YMCA hopes that this event can bring families together in a space where their children can express themselves and make some great memories.

“It’s an event to bring families together with something fun for the kids to do,” she said.

