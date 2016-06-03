GODFREY - Financial adviser Jim Claywell wants to help his clients navigate the world of finances with a sound mind and excellent support.

With his new office, located at 3014 Godfrey Rd., Claywell hopes to assist his clients with their possible emotional reactions to fluctuating markets and give them the opportunity to match inflation and continue to maintain their standards of living.

Claywell has been in the finance industry for 30 years, most recently as a financial adviser for Edward Jones. Claywell now works as an independent agent for Raymond James, which he says allows for a more personal touch with his clients.

"If you allow your emotions to dictate what you do in the market, you may make the wrong decisions," Claywell said. "We're here to help people make the right decisions."

He is assisted by financial services specialist, Terri Schneider, and business coach, Roger Bruce. Claywell said any potential clients calling Claywell Asset Management can expect to speak with Claywell himself or Schneider. He said the personal touch is an asset, which sets his business apart from other local financial institutions.

"It's impossible to develop a relationship with an 800 number, " he said.

Personal relationships are the driving force behind Claywell Asset Management. Claywell said he would prefer to have a heart-to-heart conversation with his potential clients instead of a normal financial report. His office is designed to make clients feel comfortable as well. He has a living room area with couches and a television, a kitchen area with a table, refrigerator and coffee maker, which he would like to utilize for financially informative luncheons someday, and a conference room area for larger meetings and social gatherings.

The office building is shared with local insurance agent Gerard Fischer. Before moving to his current suite, Claywell shared space with Fischer, whom he described as a "great host." The current office is directly adjacent to Fischer's.

Claywell also believes his position as a local business owner is beneficial. As a 30-year Godfrey resident, Claywell is pleased the revenue he generates will return to the local economy.

"The revenue doesn't go to a major company outside the area," he said. "Having my own business is very important. I don't have to support 15,000 offices. I am excited to be part of the community."

Being an active part of the community is overall vital to Claywell. He is a member of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, the East End Improvement Association and the RiverBend Growth Association. His is also the founder of The Giving Glass Project.

For 17 years, Claywell has also worked part-time as the head coach of the Marquette Catholic High School girls' tennis team. He is married to Kathryn Claywell and has three children, Christina, Caroline and Jordan.

Claywell Asset Management can be reached at (618) 433-8881. Their website is claywellassetmanagement.com. Claywell can also be reached via email at james.claywell@raymondjames.com

