EDWARDSVILLE - Glen Carbon Troop 1034 member Brock Henning finished an Eagle Scout service project that will have continuous support for the Got Your Six Support Dog Group.

Henning recently constructed six dog beds for the Got Your Six Support Dog Group with the help of his troop, Scout supporters, and Scoutmaster Eric Voss, to complete his Eagle Scout project. Got Your Six Support provides trained service dogs to veterans and first responders who struggle with PTSD. The beds built for Got Your Six Support Dog Group should last for years to come.

“I was very excited to finish the project and I feel I really helped a good cause,” said Henning. “I was also excited to achieve the rank of Eagle. Becoming an Eagle Scout is a complicated process. The first step is coming up with an outline and plan for your service project and it has to be approved by the council.”

“Once it is approved by the council, you can start going town to town with fund raising for all the supplies and try to receive as many discounts as you can,” he said. “Then you set up a work day and have the Scouts help you. I really appreciate our military and first responders and I know the service dogs are a way of helping those suffering with PTSD out.”

Henning is a sophomore at Edwardsville High School and extremely active as a member of the Tigers’ golf team and also the boys volleyball squad. Volleyball is his passion in sports and he saw varsity action as a freshman and hopes to play more varsity this season.

Chemistry, engineering and outdoors are some of the interests he said he has that he would like to probe for future development.

Henning said he has loved his time as a Scout and believes it will help him in the future. He encouraged others to become Scouts and strive to become an Eagle.

