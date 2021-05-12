ALTON - A new and innovative business has joined the downtown Alton community BASECAMP ALTON, INC., located at 210 Market Street. The business officially opened its doors on March 31, 2021.

BASECAMP.alton is a customer service-based, consignment and resale store that was founded in 2020 by Alton natives Stephen Peuterbaugh and Tristan Nickloy.

The main focus and inventory of BASECAMP is contemporary street wear like sneakers, clothing, and accessories for both men and women but it won’t stop there, the owners of BASECAMP are always open to anything of monetary value.

“BASECAMP.alton will provide a retail experience in this area like never before. Following the path paved by our abundant antique markets here in downtown, we are more than excited and confident in the demographics of our community,” said Peuterbaugh and Nickloy.

BASECAMP.alton said it stands out among other retailers. They don’t just sell goods, but they buy and trade. By providing honest and transparent market analysis BASECAMP wants what is best for their customers, whether it be quick cash out or a simple consignment process.

“Our mission is rooted in providing a common platform for all resellers and collectors in the area. As the resale industry grows, so does the needed online expertise. Our online seller reviews, market conceptualization, and overall passion and drive will help take our platform to the next level,” said Peuterbaugh.

BASECAMP.alton wouldn’t be possible without the support of many friends and family members that have helped out along the way.

“We are thankful to have the special help from Matt Bower (Manager), Austin Siener, Kyle Zimmerman, and Joe Lupercio. With their help, we have reached new heights that wouldn’t be possible before. Thank you for the continued support of all our friends and family.

"Also, none of this would have been possible without the help of AltonWorks and Waterfront Properties. They have been very open with us and have only wanted what's best for the greater Alton area," said Peuterbaugh and Nickloy.

Store Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

To see new items daily follow them on Snapchat basecamp.alton.

To learn more about BASECAMP.alton visit 210 Market Street Alton, IL 62002, Facebook, or Instagram.

