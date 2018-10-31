VALMEYER - Greenfield-Northwestern’s girls' volleyball season came to a close with a 20-12-1 mark with a defeat to Waterloo Gibault in the Valmeyer Sectional Monday night. However, Tiger head coach Tyann Hallock and the Greenfield-Northwestern communities couldn't be more proud of their team for their post-season run.

In the second Valmeyer sectional semifinal match Monday, the Tigers trailed in the first game 24-18 but rallied with six straight points to tie the game at 24-24, as Megan Jones served up a pair of aces and Kersty Gibbs had two kills during the rally. But the Hawks came up with the final two points to win the game 26-24.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tiger coach Tyann Hallock said her team gave a 110-percent effort on the night and throughout the season.

“I think we shoveled a lot with passing in the first part of that first game, and we just couldn’t get our offense going,” Hallock said. “When you look at the stats, 15 total kills for the night, when one player has 22 in the regional championship. They did a great job of taking us out of our offense tonight, they were very aggressive, and we didn’t handle the ball well. But I’m super proud of the way my girls came back in both games. They never give up. Never, ever give up, and that’s a trademark of this group. We had a great season, kudos to (Gibault), I think they’re going to go far, and I’m very proud of their work.”

Momentum stayed with Gibault at the start of the second game, as the Hawks jumped out to an early 7-2 advantage. The Hawks used their service game to their advantage to extend their lead and closed the match out with a pair of kills from Ashlyn Wightman, an ace from Zoe Swip and a kill from Ande Grohmann to close out the 25-14 win.

The Tigers will lose a total of eight seniors but have a group of younger players who’ve had success on the junior varsity team. Hallock is looking forward to the 2019 season.

“I lost a lot of seniors,” Hallock said, “a lot of good senior leadership. I have eight seniors on the team, but I’ve got some younger kids who’ve been very successful at the JV level, and I’m looking forward to all of those kids coming back. We’ve made it this far, and they’ve got a taste of this now. Hopefully, they will push forward and want to be here again next year.”

More like this: