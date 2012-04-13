ALTON, IL – April 13, 2012 – Bud Shultz and “You Can’t Beat Experience” Jazz Band play the “LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights” program on April 28. The area’s clarinet virtuoso, Shultz brings New Orleans to the home stage along with band members Jim Maynard (trombone and vocals), Bob Picker (piano), Bruce Meng (bass), and Ken Link (drums). Bud fronts the band with clarinet and tenor sax.

Classically trained on clarinet, Shultz has always bridged the gap between “legit” music and jazz. Beginning at age 15, he played professionally with dance orchestras on clarinet, alto, tenor and baritone sax. The “Dixieland Resurgence” of the late 1940’s introduced Bud to Traditional Jazz and the clarinet became his instrument of choice. He is adjunct instructor on clarinet and saxophone at Lewis & Clark Community College as well as founder and leader of the “You Can’t Beat Experience” Jazz Band based in the greater St. Louis area.

“You Can’t Beat Experience” was formed in 1995 as a Dixieland and Swing band. Emulating the clarinet styles of Benny Goodman, Pete Fountain, Woody Herman and Artie Shaw, the band is a staple in the St. Louis “Trad” jazz scene. Ever encouraging participation by others, Bud has hosted many jam sessions and has been joined by other instruments such as accordion, banjo and jazz violin. In 2006 “You Can’t Beat Experience” appeared at the Central Illinois Jazz Festival in Decatur.

On the evening of the concert, the doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7. Audiences are invited to browse the Gallery and Artist Shop in addition to enjoying an evening of outstanding music.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m., and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

