ALTON - A runaway Jeep appeared to have “a mind of its own” on State Street Tuesday in Alton. Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons reported officers responded to a report after a woman fell out of her Jeep with it in drive near Johnson's Corner. The vehicle continued on until it struck the outside of Nicky G’s building then came to rest perfectly at a parking spot at the restaurant.

Chief Simmons said there was some damage to the Nicky G’s building and the woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. He said the woman appeared to have some medical issues.

Chief Simmons has been a police officer for almost three decades in Alton but he said this situation was nearly a first with a runaway car without a driver in place that parked itself.

“I have heard of people jumping out of cars, dancing and trying to get back in and not being able to, but this incident on Monday on State Street was very, very weird.”

Chief Simmons said he was glad no one was seriously injured in the incident and the vehicle did not strike any other vehicles on the road.

