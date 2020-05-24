BOND COUNTY - A one-unit, fatal traffic crash occurred at Illinois Route 140 at Mill Hill Road in Bond County at 4:28 a.m. on May 24, 2020, when the vehicle struck a deer., Illinois State Police said today. The deceased in the crash was Lincoln Siebert, a 25-year-old male of Greenville, IL.

Tess Lohman, a 28-year-old female from Greenville, IL., was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries from the crash involving a 1997 white Jeep.

This is the preliminary Illinois State Police Report:

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was eastbound on Illinois Route 140, west of Mill Hill Road. Unit 1 struck a deer in the roadway, swerved, collided with a guardrail and overturned. Both occupants in Unit 1 were ejected. The male occupant in unit 1 is deceased.

Note: This is an on-going investigation.

