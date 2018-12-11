JERSEYVILLE - When someone loves what they do it is apparent in the way they approach their profession.

Jersey's Stote Reeder is a man who clearly is one who thrives on molding younger people into adults who have bright futures outside the sport and classroom. There is no doubt when a person watches Reeder on the basketball court it is a natural fit for him.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coach Reeder and the other Jersey coaches focus often on life lessons with the athletes and over the years, it has paid big dividends.

There was a smile on Reeder's face when he captured win No. 200 at Jersey on Friday night against Civic Memorial. It was the 275th overall high school coaching win for the successful basketball mentor.

"I'm really proud of the program we have put together here over the past 13-plus years I've been here. I've been blessed with many kids who have put their egos aside for the better of the team. That's all I can ask of my guys...always put the team first. I'm really proud of all of my players from 2005 to the present."

Coach Reeder started his basketball coaching career at four years at Flanagan (75-47 overall). He is a math instructor at Jersey and also head girls tennis coach. Several of Reeder's girls' tennis players have gone to the state tourney over the years and he is also considered an exceptional tennis coach.

More like this: