ALTON – NCG's new state-of-the-art cinema in Alton is already a hit. Residents are excited to see the first movie theater in Alton in 27 years. For those who haven't yet viewed the inside of the new theater, here is a photo collection and video

NCG said the theater is one of the first new theaters to be constructed and open in the country following the COVID-19 Pandemic lockdown. The new NCG Cinema Alton is features more than 850 ultra-plush luxury recliners and the Dolby® Digital Sound experience.

“We wanted to create an experience for moviegoers in Alton and in the Greater St. Louis area,” said Jeff Geiger, NCG Chief Executive Officer. “This new theater features our latest technology," Jeff Geiger, chief executive officer for NCG, said.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker described the new theater as "a wonderful public/private partnership."

"I can't thank the Hull Property Group and NCG enough for choosing Alton as their 26th theater location," Walker said.

Godzilla vs. Kong was the first big movie selection for NCG Cinema Alton.

Guests may now purchase reserved seat tickets online, on the NCG Cinema app, or in-person at the theater box office at the Alton Square Mall.

