GRANITE CITY – The Granite City boys basketball team took the court for the 2020-21 season despite the global outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and schedule restrictions set forth by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA).

Fourth-year head coach Gerard Moore guided the Warriors to a 7-6 overall record. The Warriors had a season-long three-game win streak from Feb. 19-24, posting victories over Madison, Father McGivney, and Alton Marquette. The boys' basketball team is the Stillwater Senior Living Male Athletes of the Month for Granite City High School.

The Warriors clinched its first winning season since 1993-94 with a 57-51 road victory at Illinois Class 2A No. 7-ranked Mater Dei on March 9.

Coach Moore said: "I am very proud of our young men on what they accomplished this past season. We are excited about returning four key Warriors for the 2021-22 season – Mark Yarborough, Marc Kell-Campbell, Damon Smith, Victor McGill – and I think we should have a really completive team next year."

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Junior Mark Yarborough (13.4) and senior Marcus Pepper (11.6) averaged in double figures for GCHS.

CLASS OF 2021

Maurlon Baker, Marcus Pepper and Brian Hines.

INTERESTED IN BOYS BASKETBALL

Contact Coach Moore if interested in playing boys basketball in 2021-22: gerard.moore@gcsd9.net.

