A League of His Own Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Fredbird visits with Eunice Smith Home administrator Mark Jeffries during a stop at ESH on Wednesday as part of the Nursing Home Week activities. Eunice Smith Home had a "Cinema Week" theme for Nursing Home Week, with a different movie shown each night to match the theme. Monday was 1950s day featuring Grease. Tuesday was Cowboy day featuring Annie Get Your Gun. Wednesday was Sports day featuring A League of Their Own. Thursday is Throwback Thursday featuring Blast From the Past. And Friday is Patriotic Day featuring Father Goose. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip