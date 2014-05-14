A League of His Own
Fredbird visits with Eunice Smith Home administrator Mark Jeffries during a stop at ESH on Wednesday as part of the Nursing Home Week activities. Eunice Smith Home had a "Cinema Week" theme for Nursing Home Week, with a different movie shown each night to match the theme. Monday was 1950s day featuring Grease. Tuesday was Cowboy day featuring Annie Get Your Gun. Wednesday was Sports day featuring A League of Their Own. Thursday is Throwback Thursday featuring Blast From the Past. And Friday is Patriotic Day featuring Father Goose.
