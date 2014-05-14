Fredbird visits with Eunice Smith Home administrator Mark Jeffries during a stop at ESH on Wednesday as part of the Nursing Home Week activities. Eunice Smith Home had a "Cinema Week" theme for Nursing Home Week, with a different movie shown each night to match the theme. Monday was 1950s day featuring Grease. Tuesday was Cowboy day featuring Annie Get Your Gun. Wednesday was Sports day featuring A League of Their Own. Thursday is Throwback Thursday featuring Blast From the Past. And Friday is Patriotic Day featuring Father Goose.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 16, 2023 - Wood River Elvis Impersonator Continues Late Singer’s Legacy 46 Years After His Death  

Sep 12, 2023 - Together We Learn Marks 10 Years Of Teaching Glen Carbon Kids

Aug 30, 2023 - Lice Clinic of Metro East Provides Lice Treatment Without The Stress

3 days ago - Jersey Sheriff Releases Statement On McClusky Road House Fire

Jun 29, 2023 - Hit A Home Run With All Star Restaurant Week In Alton & Collinsville

 