ALTON - It’s not often a prehistoric dinosaur visits Lovejoy Elementary in Alton, but one did in the form of a performer in a lifelike costume Friday morning.

Len Levi said he saw the costume on the web and researched uses for it and saw that it had practical uses in the community for entertainment and community events.

“I thought it was really cool,” he said with excitement about the school appearance. “My wife says I am like a big kid, so it fits. I have always had a desire to entertain/perform. This seemed like another great way to do that as well as bring together something that could be exciting. When I saw it in a video, I knew I just had to have it.”

The dinosaur costume weighs about 50 pounds and is about 7-feet tall, 12-feet long and 3-feet wide. He said soon the dinosaur outfit will be moved to a small trailer. The costume is made from steel tubing and foam and has a pinhole camera in the nose and a monitor inside. It is also equipped with two cooling fans and a speaker for the noises it makes.

“It takes only a minute to get in and strap on the harness and built-in shoes,” Levi, who by day is a financial adviser, and by night often a musician and singer.

Lovejoy Elementary School Principal John Ducey said: “This is very special for the kids to have an opportunity to see something like this, it’s a first time for me!”

“What a neat opportunity to have Lenny and T-Rex come in and visit the kids.”

Len Levi’s granddaughter, Gia Crumley, a first-grader, was the dinosaur trainer on Friday at Lovejoy, and his son performed in the costume this time.

Levi said he and the dinosaur are available for parties, corporate events, community events, fairs and anywhere else that people could enjoy the experience.

“I have some plans to make some games revolving around the dinosaur as well as some other activities for parties,” he said.

To contact Levi, call (618) 581-3891.

