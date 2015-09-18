GLEN CARBON - When one walks into the doors of A Julian Felix Beautique, one will be transported into a luxurious world of outstanding salon and spa services that are sure to sweep anyone off their feet.

Owned by Cynthia Van Patten, the salon and spa offers a plethora of options for women and men alike to indulge upon, both in their own separate environments. The women’s salon provides a softer, more delicate look while the Iron Rooster Barbier side allows for a much more rugged environment for the men.

After over 19 years in service, Van Patten and her daughter, Allie are excited to host A Julian Felix Beautique’s Grand Opening celebration from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 19, to reintroduce the world to the newly renamed Reality Salon and Spa and new building, now located at 1 Ginger Creek Meadows in Glen Carbon.

“It’s been a quick project, but we’ve loved every step. It’s been a great process,” Van Patten said, “It allowed me to update, which was really important, and I obtained a road front position, and it’s been really great working with Glen Carbon.”

The new salon and spa has impeccable detail woven into every single aspect. Silver chains dangle from the entry ways, inviting any and all to walk into the open concept area that simply personifies a stylish and welcoming environment. A wonderful selection of artwork lines the walls of Julian Felix and even extends into the massage areas, where a beautiful mural on the ceiling is sure to take anyone away to pure bliss.

In a service that is incredibly unique, the Beautique also offers a full service bar to cater to all of their clients’ needs. If one wants to enjoy a glass of wine while getting pampered, they are encouraged to kick back, relax and let all of their worries simply melt away.

During the grand opening, for a reasonable donation of $20 to the local Glen-Ed Pantry, guests can sign their names on the Iron Rooster’s brick wall and commemorate the great occasion all for a good cause. In fact, all profits from the evening will go directly to the Glen-Ed Pantry in order to prepare for the busy holiday season. Special offers and giveaways, appetizers and much more will be available for guests.

The salon and spa prides themselves on their Advanced NovaLash eyelash extension service. Specialist Allie Van Patten’s expertise of the product can turn any client’s eyelashes from drab to fabulous. The eyelash extensions provide a full and natural look that can replace the use of mascara. Each individual eyelash extension is applied to each of one’s individual lashes. When your eyelashes naturally replace themselves every 28 days, the extensions go with it.

“It is kind of like having a nail appointment where you come back every two or three weeks for a fill-in,” Van Patten said.

The Beautique carries and uses a variety of high-end products for their client’s benefit. Hair care products such as Aveda, Bumble and Bumble, Crew for Men and Milk_Shake are all available for use in both the Julian Felix and Iron Rooster salons. They also use European color line Schwarzkopf to formulate the perfect color that will make one’s hair looking beautiful in no time.

Clients of A Julian Felix Beautique look forward to coming into the establishment and simply letting all of their problems fall away at the door.

“If you were wanting to come in for a spa day, you would have the greatest experience ever,” Van Patten said.

Massages, mud wraps, hydrotherapy, body waxing, facials, as well as the basic salon staples such as manicures, pedicures and hair styling are all available for purchase at A Julian Felix Beautique.

A Julian Felix Beautique maintains a no-gossip policy between its stylists and clients, which has been greatly appreciated and has even given the salon more clientele over the years.

“It’s a phenomenon of touch,” Van Patten said, “This is an environment in which they can feel safe. When they divulge something here, that is their private moment and we will leave it private.”

“Clients come to me because they want solitude and want to feel safe in my chair,” she said.

Making sure that their clients wind down, feel safe, and leave the salon feeling beautiful is the most important part of the salon experience at A Julian Felix Beautique.

For more information about the products and services A Julian Felix Beautique, please visit their website at http://www.realitysalonandspa.com/.

