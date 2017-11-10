EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville’s A Better Place to Play Campaign will be offering commemorative paver stones for purchase this holiday season, to be permanently displayed at the Leon Corlew Park and Splash pad.

The park, located at 333 S. Main St. in downtown Edwardsville, opened in the summer of 2016 and its picnic area, splash pad, playground, and walking trail have made it an Edwardsville family favorite.

The paver stones are 12” x 12” and can be engraved with a message, a loved one’s name, or a company logo. These stones make great holiday gifts and allow residents and businesses to become a part of the park’s history. Standard sized bricks are also available, allowing a 3-line message with 14 character limit per line. Pricing is available online and is dependent on which commemorative brick or paver is selected.

Katie Grable of the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is excited about the prospect of offering commemorative pavers and bricks this holiday-time.

She said: “What better way to honor your family or local business than by memorializing it at the Leon Corlew Park? It’s a thoughtful and long-lasting gift to be cherished for years to come.”

The Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad was the first of three new parks to be completed for the City of Edwardsville’s A Better Place to Play Campaign. Other projects include the state-of-the art Plummer Family Park and an ice rink and teen center. A Better Place to Play Campaign aims to create facilities that bring the Edwardsville community together, and purchasing a commemorative stone or brick is a memorable way to donate to this community-driven campaign.

Since A Better Place to Play partners with the Edwardsville Community Foundation, all donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. To order an engraved stone or brick, please visit www.betterplacetoplay.com. Orders may also be placed by calling Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538.

For more information about the A Better Place to Play campaign, how to make a donation or sponsor a park feature, visit http://www. betterplacetoplay.com. “A Better Place to Play” may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play.

