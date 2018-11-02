ALTON - The Grand Theatre is part of Alton’s rich historic past. Now, after years and years of talk, lights and action seem set to return to the legendary palace.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker confirmed Giant City Properties, the owners of the old Miller's Mutual Building in Downtown and proponent behind its renovation, has purchased the Grand.

Todd Adamitis is managing partner and general manager of Giant City Properties, and the majority stakeholder is Alton attorney/businessman John Simmons.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Grand opened its doors on Dec. 4, 1920, and for years was the largest theatre in Alton. At one time, the Grand seated as many as 1,000 people. The Grand closed in 1977 and since that time, which spans more than four decades, there was always hope and talk of a renovation of the majestic place, but it never happened. Now, it seems the investment capital and momentum are there to make this happen.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the purchase and renovation set for the Grand is “absolutely brilliant.”

“I think it could become something similar to the Wildey in Edwardsville, but I am not sure yet, I am referring everything to Giant City," he explained.

Walker said this is “big news for the city” and one of a handful of properties purchased in recent months in Downtown Alton. He said residents should see renovation and restoration occurring at the Grand from this point forward. He expects the Grand will become some type of entertainment type of facility, but official plans have not been announced.

Mayor Walker said if he rolled back the clock before he started, he had high expectations for the city. But he said the entire community has “just blown up in a great way.”

“Broadway will be filled and full in the next two or three years, our mall guys are working on things with a possible movie theater and we are working on code enforcement and trying to get our housing stock in order.

“The purchase and renovation of the Grand are absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “It is just tremendous for the community. The Wildey is a great, beautifully renovated facility. To have another fantastic amenity for Alton is just terrific.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: