EDWARDSVILLE - Swimming is one of those sports that youth begin around 5 or 6 years old and many continue through high school and some to college. So when Senior Night comes around at Edwardsville High School, it is an emotional time for the athletes, parents, and head coach Christian Rhoten.

This past Thursday, Edwardsville faced O'Fallon for Senior Night.

These athletes were honored - Ally Janson, Chloe Harrison, Henley Mason, Rebecca Redman, Taylor Wilkerson, and Ximena Gonzalez.

Below is information about each of the girls, their future plans, and thoughts about swimming.

Ally Janson is the daughter of Heidi and Ryan Janson. She has been swimming for 10 years, 4 years for Edwardsville High School.

Her long-term goal is to be a nurse anesthetist.

Her favorite memory of high school swimming is Orange Vs. Black Week.

"I would like to say thank you to my parents, coaches, and teammates for always pushing me to do my best," she said.

Chloe Harrison is the daughter of Pamela and Joel Harrison. She has been swimming for 10 years, 4 for EHS. She plans to attend the University of Indiana and study forensic science.

Her favorite memory of swimming is: "My senior year is my favorite memory. It has been so much fun and I have made so many memories and made some new best friends. But if I had to pick one, it would have to be the Chicago meet."

Chloe thanked all her teammates for making practice enjoyable and fun. "I'm really glad that I can call all of you my best friends. I would also like to thank Christian for being so understanding and patient with me. We have all come a long way and I'm extremely thankful for that too. I love y'all."

Henley Mason is the daughter of Mark and Allyson Mason. This is her 11th year of swimming, 3 with EHS. She plans to attend college and possibly swim. She said her favorite memory of swimming is going to the Chicago meet. She said she wanted to thank her coaches for always being there and ready to push the team hard at practice and encouraging them to swim their best.

She also thanked her parents for all the time, energy, and money they have put into her swimming career. She also said she wanted to thank all of the girls on the team for being so much fun and always cheering for the other.

Rebecca Redman is the daughter of Seth and Megan Redman. She has eight years of swimming, 4 with EHS. She plans a career in radiology. She said her favorite memory is when Chloe opened her bag and hundreds of stink bugs flew out and got all over the locker room before practice. She said she wanted to thank both Christian and Brooke for making her years of EHS swimming enjoyable and one to remember.

Taylor Wilkerson is the daughter of Steve and Michele Wilkerson. She has been swimming for 9 years, 3 for EHS. She plans to study lab and research science. Her favorite memory of swimming is bothering Christian on the way to all our away meets and having deep talks about life. She also said she wanted to say thank you to her coaches, parents, and teammates for all their support."

Ximena Gonzalez is the daughter of Angel Gonzalez and Blanca Alfaro. She has been swimming for 7 years, 4 at EHS.

Her favorite memory is when Coach Christian took Robbie's cap and Robbie chased him around the deck.

Ximena thanked her parents for always supporting and encouraging her. She also said she wanted to thank her coaches for giving her the opportunity to be part of the team and improve as a swimmer.

