ALTON - A special birthday party for Alton’s very own big friendly giant, Robert Wadlow, is planned for Friday, July 27 at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.

No birthday party is complete without birthday cake or birthday card. So feel free to sign a giant sized birthday card. And enjoy free cupcakes which will be handed out to the first 300 children in attendance. Face painting, chalk art, yoga for kids, sack races and more are also planned for the birthday celebration.

A Robert Wadlow re-enactor will be on hand as well as special Disney characters including the Queen of Hearts and Alice in Wonderland thanks to actors from Alton Little Theater. Hayner Representatives of Alton Little Theater will have tickets to their Aug. 18 Disney Magic show available for sale. Hayner Library will host a booth featuring make and take bookmarks for children in honor of Robert Wadlow’s love of reading.

The Alton Park and Recreation Department will cap off the evening’s festivities with a free outdoor movie: “The BFG” (The Big Friendly Giant). The movie will air at dark. Movie goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Refreshments will be available for sale and include soda, water, candy, chips and popcorn.

The birthday party kicks off the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau’s annual Kid’Cation promotion which offers 10 days of affordable family-friendly events, activities and deals.

For more information about the events and deals available through Kid’Cation, go to www.VisitAlton.com/Kidcation or call the Alton Visitors Center at 1-800-258-6645.

