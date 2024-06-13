EDWARDSVILLE - Montclaire Swim Club's team is prepared to open its summer swim season at 6 p.m. on Thursday night, June 13, 2024, with Edwardsville cross-town rival Sunset Hills.

Bob Rettle, the legendary Edwardsville swim coach and pool president, has been associated with the club since 1962, the opening year. Montclaire Pool is a swimming designation in Edwardsville with a summer swim club, lessons, parties and many other features.

Marc Popelar is the Montclaire vice president, Trish Grant is treasurer and Brian Shaffer and Megan Edmonson are officers. The board of Montclaire spends considerable time each year preparing the pool and concessions for the season.

Memberships are priced reasonably for family and single clients. Memberships are still available for the pool for the summer.

"When we started up it was a place for parents to take their kids for swim lessons and join the swim team," Rettle said. "It is lifeguarded today for a safe environment. We have done a lot of revamping of the facility and the concessions."

Montclaire Swim Club is something that Bob Rettle sincerely loves and each year he puts his heart and soul into making sure it operates in a seamless fashion.

"The club is growing," he said. "The pool is great for the community. Some other communities don't have a pool like this one, so we feel fortunate. We have a good supply chain of swimmers for summer lifeguards."

The historical Montclaire record boards show many well-known swimmers, some who have held records for many years. Bailey Grinter, known for her national championships and major swimming accomplishments, is likely the most documented swimmer to sport a Montclaire uniform. Bailey's triplet sisters and brother also wore the Montclaire uniform. All the Grinter family swimmers went on to major swimming success at EHS and most have been college swimmers.

The location for Montclaire Swim Club is 401 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville. The pool phone number is 618-307-5221.

Montclaire continues its season on June 15 with the annual SWISA Novice Meet at 8:30 a.m. The SWISA Relays Meet is on June 24, 2024, at Sunset Hills at 6 p.m. Montclaire hosts Paddlers at 6 p.m. on June 27, then Paddlers host Montclaire on July 11 at 6 p.m.

Summers Port hosts Montclaire in a rival match at 6 p.m. on July 16.

The SWISA Championship Meet will be on July 21, 2024, starting at 9 a.m. at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.

