A fundraising event is planned to benefit the Mustard Seed Peace Project, a local not-for-profit organization. The event is a Craft Beer & Wine Tasting to be held on Saturday, October 1, 2011, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Chez Marilyn’s, 119 W. Third Street in Alton, Illinois.

Those in attendance will sample a variety of local homebrewed beer and homemade wines, partake in heavy appetizers and will be treated to great entertainment by local bands, Crazy Chester and Typsy Gypsies. Tickets, $25 per person, may be purchased at the door, however it is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance by calling Terri Cranmer at (618)225-0696 or Sara McGibany at (618)960-9650.

100% of the proceeds from this event will benefit Mustard Seed Peace Project whose mission is to be a vehicle for the development of children in impoverished countries and to empower them to become instruments of change. For more information visit www.mustardseedpeaceproject.com

