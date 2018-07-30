ALTON – The Alton Square Mall has yet another update, but this one is not coming directly from mall owners, The Hull Group of Georgia.

Instead, one of the mall's surviving anchors, J.C. Penny, has renovated its salon. It received a grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony with treats and gift cards Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., and has been enjoying its fresh look with new floors, mirrors, signage and just about everything else ever since. Store manager Jason Tucker said the salon is always looking for newly qualified people with experience, adding it already has 15 stylists and one nail tech on staff with 25 open chairs.

The Alton J.C. Penny location is the second-highest location based on sales in its district, which includes 15 other stores. The only one higher is South County St. Louis. Field Manager Michelle King said the salon remodel will help increase the already great opportunities in the market.

The salon itself had gone for more than two decades possibly without a significant remodel, so the complete overhaul was overdue, King said. During the remodeling process, Tucker said the salon remained open, but portions of it would be closed off during construction and remodeling work. He said the entire process took about six weeks, but was worth every day.

While looking at the salon's fresh new look, Tucker was asked how he felt about the future of the Alton Square Mall under the leadership of the Hull Group.

“I feel pretty good about those plans I saw back in April (2017),” Tucker said. “I feel pretty great about the direction this mall and this store are heading. We are confident in our future here.”

J.C. Penny, unlike Macy's and Sears, which have folded as anchors of the mall with the former's building being completely demolished, is making a steady amount of sales at its Alton location. With the salon renovation, it appears it may serve as an anchor for the complex in the future as well.

The salon takes reservations by calling (618) 463-9595. It also accepts walk-ins. It is open from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mon-Sat and noon - 6 p.m. on Sundays.

