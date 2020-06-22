ST. CLAIR COUNTY - This is a summary of an accident on Illinois 157 Southbound at Interstate 255 in St. Clair County on Friday.



The accident involved a 2017 Ford F150 Police Vehicle and an ATV. The ATV fled the scene after the crash.

WHERE: Illinois 157 southbound at Interstate 255, St Clair County.

WHEN: June 19, 2020 at 5:36 P.M.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2017 Ford F150 Police Vehicle

DRIVER: Unit 1 – A 34-year-old male employed by the Dupo Police Department – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – A 49-year-old male employed as an auxiliary officer with the Dupo Police Department – Airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) after it refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Both units left the roadway between the ramp from Illinois 157 and Interstate 255 northbound. Unit 1 struck the embankment of a washout with the front end of the vehicle. The driver of unit 1 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger of unit 1 was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The ATV fled the scene.

The Illinois State Police is only handling the crash. For information on the events leading up to the crash please contact the Dupo Police Department. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

