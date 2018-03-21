JERSEYVILLE — Members of the Writers and Wannabes Guild of Greater Jersey County are marking April’s national celebration of words in a unique local display that is also deeply personal.

Every year, April is known for many things, including that of being National Poetry Month. A group of local published writers, and those aspiring to be, have been meeting every third Thursday evening for the past nine months at Jerseyville Public Library. They are now ready to share some of their own original creative words and works of art, along with a few favorite words from others, in an exhibition being hosted at the library all month long.

“The exhibition will open on April 2,” noted the group’s facilitator, Melissa Meske. “It will be on display throughout the month. We hope that the community will come in, take a look at this first outing for many of us, enjoy our celebration of words with us, and provide the encouragement to keep going. We really have some incredible pieces being shared by our group members.”

Exhibiting their works of words are writers, both published and aspiring, from throughout the Tri-County area as well as from neighboring Madison County. They include Karen Ballard, Cathy Davis, Melanie Dierking, Zackery Dierking, Diane Hughes, Melissa Meske, Heidi Moore, and Emily Vandygriff.

An evening reception is planned in conjunction with the exhibition, taking place on Thursday, April 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the library and Jerseyville-based firm Font & Pen, group members will also share excerpts from written works with those in attendance while also enjoying light refreshments and celebrating the published works of other Jersey County-based authors.

“We are still looking for published authors from the Greater Jersey County region to join us for the evening. Authors are welcome to share excerpts or just have their books on hand for sale and signing,” Meske said. If you are an author and would like to participate, contact Meske by email at melissa@poweredbyfontandpen.com or by phone at (618) 946-3588.

About the Writers and Wannabes Guild of Greater Jersey County:

Formed in July 2017, the Writers and Wannabes Guild of Greater Jersey County (WWG) meets on the third Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Jerseyville Public Library, 105 N. Liberty St. Anyone who is interested from the Jersey, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin or Madison County region, as well as from surrounding communities, can join in and benefit. A virtual experience is also possible through our Facebook presence.

Writers from all genres and mediums, and those who want to be, are all invited to join us—fiction and nonfiction authors, poets, songwriters, freelancers, journalists, PR & marketing professionals, content writers, etc. The intent is to focus on the world of words, helping to strengthen our writings and connect with those who also share common interests, goals and challenges.

