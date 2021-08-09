A "Feeding Frenzy" Returns To The Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Whether it’s vinegar fries from “Cullers’ French Fry,” a fried Oreo from “Fried What!,” or a cold, refreshing lemon shake-up from anywhere, we love fair food! Illinois State Fair officials have come up with a “Feeding Frenzy” solution making the annual dive into fair food decadence more affordable for fairgoers.
Fittingly, the “Jaws” theme song will blast over the fairgrounds signaling the beginning and end of the frenzy that runs each day from 2-5 pm. When the music sounds (15 minutes prior to the discounts starting, and 15 minutes before they end) participating vendors will reduce prices on select menu items.
“We believe the Illinois State Fair should be affordable, and accessible to everyone.” said Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair Manager. “This promotion will help alleviate some of the cost burden to fairgoers and increase business for our vendors, so it’s a win, win situation.”
Participating vendors in the “Feeding Frenzy” promotion:
Cajun Booth
Charlie Cheese & Sons LLC
Colemans Consession
Cullers French Fry LLC
Downey Concession
Filia’s Place
Fried What!
Giovannis Pizza
Home Run Grill
Kandymellons
Karhliker Enterprises
Manna Foods
Red Barn Concession
S.C. Concession
Schneider’s Elephant Ears
Sissy’s Concession
Taft’s Inc.
Tiki Tea
Two Buds One Joint Griddle
Whisk Me Away
Please check the Illinois State Fair website or the Information Booths for an updated list of participating vendors, as well as vendor locations.
The Illinois State Fair opens Thursday, August 12 at 7am, with carnival rides open later that afternoon. The Fair closes Sunday, August 22 with Family Day. For more information click here.
