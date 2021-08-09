SPRINGFIELD – Whether it’s vinegar fries from “Cullers’ French Fry,” a fried Oreo from “Fried What!,” or a cold, refreshing lemon shake-up from anywhere, we love fair food! Illinois State Fair officials have come up with a “Feeding Frenzy” solution making the annual dive into fair food decadence more affordable for fairgoers.

Fittingly, the “Jaws” theme song will blast over the fairgrounds signaling the beginning and end of the frenzy that runs each day from 2-5 pm. When the music sounds (15 minutes prior to the discounts starting, and 15 minutes before they end) participating vendors will reduce prices on select menu items.

“We believe the Illinois State Fair should be affordable, and accessible to everyone.” said Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair Manager. “This promotion will help alleviate some of the cost burden to fairgoers and increase business for our vendors, so it’s a win, win situation.”

Participating vendors in the “Feeding Frenzy” promotion:

Cajun Booth

Charlie Cheese & Sons LLC

Colemans Consession

Cullers French Fry LLC

Downey Concession

Filia’s Place

Fried What!

Giovannis Pizza

Home Run Grill

Kandymellons

Karhliker Enterprises

Manna Foods

Red Barn Concession

S.C. Concession

Schneider’s Elephant Ears

Sissy’s Concession

Taft’s Inc.

Tiki Tea

Two Buds One Joint Griddle

Whisk Me Away



Please check the Illinois State Fair website or the Information Booths for an updated list of participating vendors, as well as vendor locations.

The Illinois State Fair opens Thursday, August 12 at 7am, with carnival rides open later that afternoon. The Fair closes Sunday, August 22 with Family Day. For more information click here.

