ALTON - Abe Lee Barham’s family is one of service to both their community and country.

Recently, Lee’s two children - Anthony Barham and Constance Greer received impressive military promotions.

Anthony Barham was promoted in early August to sergeant first class in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He is a member of the Army military police and now he was promoted in early August. Anthony is also a senior anti-terrorism instructor.

"I love every aspect of law enforcement," Anthony Barham said in an interview. I live on the base at Fort Leonard Wood."

“I am thankful to be here near my family in Alton,” Anthony said. “This is the closest I have ever been to here in my 14 years in the Army. I may be here another year and then I am looking for my next assignment.”

Constance will be promoted in October to the rank of master sergeant. She is an aide to a Two-Star General at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. She has been honored with the Lance P. Sijan Award and Top Performer of 2020, NCO of the Year.

Lee said he couldn't be more proud of his two children and their accomplishments. Lee has been active in many different projects, including a youth Inner-City Gardening Project this spring and summer. He is always heavily involved in the Juneteenth Celebration, has coached youth football, and describes his community activism as “a labor of love.”

Lee beams with love and emotion for his children when he talks of their accomplishments. Both Anthony and Constance graduated from Alton High School.

Constance and Anthony are somewhat competitive about their military advancements and service to the country, always trying to stay with each other’s accomplishments. Anthony has been in the Army for 14 years and Constance for 13 years in the Air Force.

“Alton is still home for both of us when it is all said and done,” Anthony said. “My dad and grandma still live there. I love Alton.”

Anthony said his father and mother, Rebecca Blakely, have always motivated them to do their best and succeed in whatever areas they want to be the focus of their careers.

“My dad has motivated me for what he does for the community in Alton,” Anthony said. “My mom has also provided motherly inspiration that you can’t measure. My mom is also a huge inspiration to my sister in Washington, D.C. I get to see both of them when I fly out to Washington, D.C.”

For both Anthony and Constance, what they were taught in Alton through both family and their education still resonates.

“We think if my mom and dad can be good inspirations at their home why can’t we do it abroad and make our own accolades,” Anthony said.

