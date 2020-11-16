MADISON, Wisc., - Compassionate Kelly and Beau Urban have been devastated by the loss of Megan Lynn Labrenz, 39, from injuries suffered in a fatal car crash on Friday night outside Walmart in Godfrey. Kelly and Megan have been friends since first grade at St. Francis-Holy Ghost School in Jerseyville. Kelly and Megan then attended Jersey Community High School and graduated there.

Searching for something they could do to help, Kelly and Beau organized a GoFundMe page in Megan’s memory for her husband, Trent, and young children, Adelyn and Ava.

This was a statement the Kelly and Beau posted on the GoFundMe page for their purpose of the fund-raiser: “Please partner with us to support Megan’s family (Trent, Adelyn, and Ava) as they navigate through this tragedy and life without Megan. Donations will go directly to Trent to help with any unanticipated end-of-life costs, educational savings for her two daughters, and help ease any financial difficulties they may encounter. Thank you for your love and support for Megan’s family.”

“It is with the heaviest of hearts to share the devastating news that our beloved Megan was tragically lost,” Kelly said. “We were so close,” Kelly said of Megan. “She felt like family to me, my sister, my brother, and dad. They know her inside and out and she has been a huge part of our lives. Her daughter and my daughter are really good friends.”

Megan was the store manager for the Jerseyville Walmart and was also doing the responsibility with the Godfrey store, thus the reason she was leaving Walmart that night and struck so tragically in her vehicle. She was beloved by the Walmart associates at both stores, and had such a bright career ahead after such early professional management success, Kelly said.

“For those that were lucky enough to know Megan, she made everything that much better and brighter,” Kelly added. “She was a dedicated and loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. Her friends and family are beyond shattered by this sudden loss.”

A total of $7,510 has been raised as of Thursday afternoon in the GoFundMe for Megan and her family. A goal of $20,000 has been set. Kelly said in her memory she hopes individuals, businesses, and churches will give to the family in the GoFundMe and smash the $20,000 goal because, without Megan's income, everything will be on her late husband to provide.

“Megan was a very, very good person and will be really missed,” Kelly said. “Whatever we can do to help with educational funding for the kids and anything else we want to do.

"Right now, we have no idea of what expenses Trent will have with her life passing and his time off work. Financially, we don’t want Trent and her girls to have to worry.”

