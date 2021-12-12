A DELICIOUS, EASY-TO-MAKE CAKE FOR CHRISTMAS OR ANY TIME!

BY CHEF ANTHONY

Well, my job was super easy this month. Apparently, Tara (Buzz editor) posted a photo on Facebook of a cake she made to take to a function recently and the post blew up with readers asking if the recipe would be in the next issue of The Buzz. So here it is - Mocha Ocha Cake. Tara said it is her FAVORITE cake, and her mother has made it for her birthday every year for as long as she can remember.

The photo is of the actual cake Tara took to the function in November. A little heavy on the frosting maybe? You certainly don’t need that much frosting, as the cake is pretty moist and delicious regardless, but the frosting is really good too!

Tara did ask me to mention that you should use instant coffee and margarine as the recipe says. She has used brewed coffee and butter instead, and the cake is not as moist as when her mother makes it.

Also, in case you did not know this, when using a bundt pan, you should always grease and flour it as directed. Do not use a non-stick cooking spray. Unless it is specifically the oil & flour cooking spray. Yeah... they make that.

Side note from me: Remember to get your black-eyed peas early to eat on New Year’s Day to ensure a prosperous and happy new year! If you wait too long, most stores will be sold out.

INGREDIENTS

2 TBSP instant coffee

1/13 cup boiling water

1 cup instant oatmeal

3/4 margarine

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

1 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 TBSP cocoa

Directions

Dissolve coffee in boiling water and pour over oatmeal. Stir and let stand.

Beat margarine and sugar until fluffy.

Add eggs and vanilla and beat well.

Add oatmeal/coffee mixture, beat.

Add dry ingredients, beat well, and pour into greased and floured bundt pan.

Bake at 350 F for 50-60 minutes. This cake needs to stick just a little to the toothpick when testing for doneness.

Let cool in the bundt pan for 15-20 minutes before removing. Frost with powdered sugar frosting, using coffee as the liquid.

Frosting: powdered sugar, coffee, butter, vanilla, salt - use your judgment but add only a little coffee at a time. This frosting will trick you on how much moisture is needed until it is stirred well.

