There's no place like Clarksville

Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion and even the Wicked Witch of West will all be in Clarksville, Missouri for "A Day in OZ" Festival on Saturday, August 29th.

This special Wizard of Oz-themed day will include an appearance by the Spirit of Oz, the premier professional touring group of Wizard of Oz Characters. They will perform in the park throughout the day. There will also be a Breakfast with the Oz Characters for $6 per person, along with several games and contests, like a Little Mister Scarecrow Contest, Little Miss Dorothy Contest, scarecrow building contest and a contest for the best wicked witch cackle. The day promises something for everyone is the merry old Land of Oz! The event is free to attend.

The Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce is the sponsor of "A Day in OZ" Festival, and looks forward to welcoming visitors both young and old to the city. "Clarksville will roll out the yellow brick road," said the Chamber "The premiere Wizard of Oz Character touring group, Spirit of Oz, will be here all day entertaining and greeting guests. The streets will be lined with vendor booths, including arts and crafts, antiques, flea market, Wizard of Oz collectible booths and much more. Food vendors will also be on sight. Along with the contests, there will be live entertainment, a petting zoo, wagon rides, hay scramble, "dunk the wicked witch", an old fashioned cake walk, games, games, games, an Auntie Em Pie Eating event and so much more! The fun packed day will end at dusk with an outdoor movie screening of the Wizard of Oz in Riverside Park."

A special presentation and festival dedication ceremony will be held to honor "Missouri's Own Munchkin", Mickey Carroll. Mr. Carroll sadly passed away in 2009. He was known as the "town crier" in the original 1939 Wizard of Oz movie. Mr. Carroll had the privilege in the movie to sing the rhyme about the Wicked Witch being dead to Judy Garland, who played Dorothy in the film. The Oz Festival will also be honoring the only living munchkin from the movie, Mr. Jerry Maren, during this special presentation. Both men touched the lives and hearts of so many people through the years.

Don't worry about the weather spoiling the festivities in Oz. Should there be rainy weather, all activities will be completely moved indoors to the Apple Shed on Rt. 79. There's no worry about tornados and the melting, melting from the heat or rain. A cooling center will also be available near the park entrance!

You can get more information and a complete listing of the schedule of events on the festival by visiting their Facebook page www.facebook.com/adayinozfestival. Or by calling the Chamber at 573-754-2310.

