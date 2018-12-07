ALTON - SIUE’s Successful Communities Collaborative (SCC) is a university-community partnership program that works at a large scale to advance the needs of communities while training the next generation workforce and leadership. It is cross-disciplinary program that supports one-year partnerships between the university and communities to advance local resilience and sustainability based on community-identified environmental, social and economic issues and needs. SCC is engaging creative SIUE students who are hungry to apply what they are learning in the classroom to meaningful projects in Alton, Illinois.

In 2011, SIUE’s Successful Communities Collaborative Faculty Director and Associate Professor of Sociology Connie Frey-Spurlock co-founded the Mississippi Project at SIUE, a faculty development sustainability workshop designed to facilitate curricular transformation. Now in its eighth year, the workshop is recognized as one of the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’s thirteen curriculum centers and draws educators from around the region. Her teaching at SIUE centers on graduate and undergraduate courses on sustainability, as well as research methods. She is Chair of the SIUE Sustainability Action Group Steering Committee, is active in the St. Louis Higher Education Sustainability Consortium, and was SIUE's first Sustainability Faculty Fellow (2013-2016). Her current research interests focus on various aspects of sustainability, including sustainability literacy, sustainability research methods, recycling behaviors, and education for sustainability.

Join Professor Frey-Spurlock for a conversation about projects underway with the City of Alton and opportunities to get involved at:

Piasa Palisades Sierra Club Speakers Series

Monday, December 10, 2018 at 7:30 pm

Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton

Learn more about the SCC online at www.siue.edu/successful-communities.

The Piasa Palisades Speaker Series is held the second Monday of each month at Old Bakery Beer Company at 7:30pm. The series is host to speakers on a wide variety of topics related to the Sierra Clubs’ mission to Explore, Enjoy, and Protect the planet. There is no fee and the public is welcome to attend. www.facebook.com/pages/Sierra-Club-Piasa-Palisades-Group

