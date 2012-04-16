Villa Rose Senior Living Community in partnership with Alton Memorial Hospital will host A Celebration of Better Health on Friday, April 27, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Villa Rose Senior Living Community in Bethalto.

Alton Memorial Hospital will do blood pressure screenings. Dr. Craig Harms of Family Physicians of Bethalto will take questions during an “Ask the Doctor” hour from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. In addition, Dr. Kevin Cheely and Dr. Paul Hoover will be available for free spinal screenings during the health fair. Healing Touch Wellness Center will do mini massages.

Article continues after sponsor message

Health-related information will be available from area agencies, including Wellspring Resources, Shop and Save Pharmacy, BJC Lifeline, BJC Home Care Services, Healing Touch Wellness Center, Senior Renewal, Area Agency on Aging of Southwestern Illinois, Senior Services Plus, Madison County Transit, Imaging Center of Alton and Heitz Optical

Admission is free. There will be refreshments and drawings for attendance prizes. No advance registration is required. Villa Rose is located at 401 South Moreland Road in Bethalto. For more information on the health fair, contact Villa Rose at 618-377-3239.

More like this: